Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Cespedes underwent season-ending surgery on his right ankle Thursday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
He was in the process of lightly ramping up activity while rehabbing multiple heel surgeries when he suffered multiple right ankle fractures in an off-field incident this past weekend. Cespedes is due to make $29 million in 2020 before becoming a free agent in 2021. He only played in 38 games last year and was limited to 81 games in 2017.
