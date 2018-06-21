Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Will begin running soon

Cespedes (hip) is set to begin running sometime this weekend according to manager Mickey Callaway, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Cespedes was able to resume his rehab Monday after pausing his minor-league assignment due to right quad tightness June 9. It remains to be seen when Cespedes will be back in action, as the Mets have yet to provide a timetable for his return to a rehab assignment. Expect Cespedes to gradually ease into baseball activities next week if his running goes by without a hitch.