Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Will begin running soon
Cespedes (hip) is set to begin running sometime this weekend according to manager Mickey Callaway, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Cespedes was able to resume his rehab Monday after pausing his minor-league assignment due to right quad tightness June 9. It remains to be seen when Cespedes will be back in action, as the Mets have yet to provide a timetable for his return to a rehab assignment. Expect Cespedes to gradually ease into baseball activities next week if his running goes by without a hitch.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not ready for baseball activities•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Set to resume rehab Monday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Headed for full rehab stint•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves rehab game with quad tightness•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins rehab assignment Friday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Unlikely to return over weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...