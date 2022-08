Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez spent a week and a half with the major-league club after being claimed off waivers by the Mets on Aug. 18, but he saw minimal playing time during his time on the active roster. The 30-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Eduardo Escobar (oblique) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.