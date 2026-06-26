Mets' Zach Thornton: Summoned ahead of Friday's outing

The Mets recalled Thornton from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Thornton is slated to either start or pitch in bulk relief Friday against the Phillies. The left-hander made a spot start in May in his major-league debut, permitting four runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings in a loss to the Nationals. The southpaw holds a 4.25 ERA and 56:23 K:BB over 55 innings this season between Double-A Birmingham and Syracuse. Thornton could get an opportunity to make multiple starts for the Mets if he pitches well.