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Mets' Zach Thornton: Summoned ahead of Friday's outing

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Mets recalled Thornton from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Thornton is slated to either start or pitch in bulk relief Friday against the Phillies. The left-hander made a spot start in May in his major-league debut, permitting four runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings in a loss to the Nationals. The southpaw holds a 4.25 ERA and 56:23 K:BB over 55 innings this season between Double-A Birmingham and Syracuse. Thornton could get an opportunity to make multiple starts for the Mets if he pitches well.

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