Mets' Zack Wheeler: Activated for Friday's start

Wheeler (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Pirates.

Wheeler spent nearly three weeks on the shelf with right shoulder soreness, but he's ready to make his return to the starting rotation. The 29-year-old's next turn through the rotation lines up for August 1, so Friday could be his last start with the Mets if he is traded in the coming days.

