Mets' Zack Wheeler: Allows five runs Saturday

Wheeler allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six batters through five innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Saturday.

Wheeler has now allowed 11 runs through 16.1 innings over his past three starts. It's a discouraging stretch because he had showed nice fantasy potential after posting a 3.45 ERA and 8.0 K/9 in his first nine starts of the year. For now, it's likely best to leave Wheeler to deep settings, or at least be very selective with his matchups. A date at Petco Park against the Padres is up next for the 27-year-old righty.