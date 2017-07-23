Mets' Zack Wheeler: Allows five through five Saturday
Wheeler allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Saturday's win over Oakland. He didn't factor into the decision.
Wheeler has now allowed 11 runs through 16.1 innings over his past three starts. It's a discouraging stretch because he had showed nice fantasy potential after posting a 3.45 ERA and 8.0 K/9 in his first nine starts of the year. For now, it's likely best to leave Wheeler to deep settings, or at least be very selective with his matchups. A date at PNC Park against the Padres is up next for the 27-year-old righty.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...