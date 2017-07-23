Mets' Zack Wheeler: Allows five through five Saturday

Wheeler allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Saturday's win over Oakland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wheeler has now allowed 11 runs through 16.1 innings over his past three starts. It's a discouraging stretch because he had showed nice fantasy potential after posting a 3.45 ERA and 8.0 K/9 in his first nine starts of the year. For now, it's likely best to leave Wheeler to deep settings, or at least be very selective with his matchups. A date at PNC Park against the Padres is up next for the 27-year-old righty.