Mets' Zack Wheeler: Ambushed by Atlanta

Wheeler (9-7) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on 12 hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two as the Mets fell 5-3 to Atlanta.

The dozen hits were the most Wheeler has allowed in any start this season, and he saw both his 15-inning scoreless streak and three-game winning streak snapped on a tough night. The right-hander will carry a 4.36 ERA and 151:37 K:BB through 144.1 innings into his next outing Sunday in Kansas City.