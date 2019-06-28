Mets' Zack Wheeler: Another strong performance

Wheeler allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings Thursday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler kept the Phillies' lineup off balance through his six innings of work, with the only extra-base hit he allowed coming on a solo home run from Bryce Harper. While he generated only 12 swinging strikes across 107 total pitches, the seven strikeouts were Wheeler's highest total in his past five starts. Since his ERA spiked to 4.94 after his start on June 17, Wheeler has allowed just two earned runs across 13 innings of work in his past two outings. He'll look to keep his run of success going in his next effort, currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Yankees.