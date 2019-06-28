Mets' Zack Wheeler: Another strong performance
Wheeler allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings Thursday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.
Wheeler kept the Phillies' lineup off balance through his six innings of work, with the only extra-base hit he allowed coming on a solo home run from Bryce Harper. While he generated only 12 swinging strikes across 107 total pitches, the seven strikeouts were Wheeler's highest total in his past five starts. Since his ERA spiked to 4.94 after his start on June 17, Wheeler has allowed just two earned runs across 13 innings of work in his past two outings. He'll look to keep his run of success going in his next effort, currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Yankees.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...