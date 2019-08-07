Mets' Zack Wheeler: Blanks Marlins for ninth win

Wheeler (9-6) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-0 victory over the Marlins, allowing eight hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander pounded the zone, throwing 72 of 101 pitches for strikes and starting 22 of 31 batters off with first-pitch strikes, and an underpowered Miami lineup simply wasn't able to do any damage. Wheeler now has a 15-inning scoreless streak going, and he'll carry a 4.20 ERA and 149:35 K:BB through 139.1 innings into his next start Aug. 13 in Atlanta.