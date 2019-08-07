Mets' Zack Wheeler: Blanks Marlins for ninth win
Wheeler (9-6) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-0 victory over the Marlins, allowing eight hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out five.
The right-hander pounded the zone, throwing 72 of 101 pitches for strikes and starting 22 of 31 batters off with first-pitch strikes, and an underpowered Miami lineup simply wasn't able to do any damage. Wheeler now has a 15-inning scoreless streak going, and he'll carry a 4.20 ERA and 149:35 K:BB through 139.1 innings into his next start Aug. 13 in Atlanta.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...