Mets' Zack Wheeler: Blanks Nats to win seventh straight

Wheeler (9-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Nationals, allowing six hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out four.

The right-hander only ran into real trouble in the third inning, but Wheeler escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam and kept the Nats at bay the rest of the way. He's now won seven straight starts, posting a scintillating 1.74 ERA and 41:11 K:BB in 46.2 innings over that streak -- a streak he'll look to continue Friday in San Francisco.