Mets' Zack Wheeler: Comes out of bullpen Wednesday

Wheeler struggled in one inning of relief Wednesday against the Braves, giving up a run on three hits and two wild pitches while striking out two.

The right-hander is in the running for the fifth starter spot to begin the season, but at the moment he seems to be behind free-agent signee Jason Vargas for the job, with Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo also in the mix. Wheeler has yet to make a relief appearance in the majors and may have trouble adjusting to the role, but given the question marks around Jacob deGrom (back) and Steven Matz (elbow), a strong spring from Wheeler could still move him up in the pecking order and into the rotation come Opening Day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories