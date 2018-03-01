Mets' Zack Wheeler: Comes out of bullpen Wednesday

Wheeler struggled in one inning of relief Wednesday against the Braves, giving up a run on three hits and two wild pitches while striking out two.

The right-hander is in the running for the fifth starter spot to begin the season, but at the moment he seems to be behind free-agent signee Jason Vargas for the job, with Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo also in the mix. Wheeler has yet to make a relief appearance in the majors and may have trouble adjusting to the role, but given the question marks around Jacob deGrom (back) and Steven Matz (elbow), a strong spring from Wheeler could still move him up in the pecking order and into the rotation come Opening Day.