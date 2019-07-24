Mets' Zack Wheeler: Confirmed for Friday's start

Wheeler (shoulder) is slated to start Friday's game against the Pirates, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

This was the assumed target date for Wheeler's activation, and the Mets will proceed with that plan. It is possible that this will be Wheeler's last start as a Met, considering he would next line up to start Aug. 1 against the White Sox.

