Mets' Zack Wheeler: Continues absurd hot streak
Wheeler (11-7) got the win against the Marlins on Wednesday, tossing eight shutout innings while scattering just four hits, striking out seven batters and issuing no walks in a 13-0 victory.
There doesn't seem to be an end in sight for Wheeler's recent ridiculous run, as he's now 8-1 over his last 10 starts. This may have been his best outing yet over that stretch, as he completely befuddled the Marlins while easily cruising to his 11th win of the season on an evening where he got plenty of support from his offense. Wheeler is one of the hottest pitchers in baseball at the moment, and his numbers on the season are now reflecting the extent of his recent dominance, as he's sporting a 3.23 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 175 strikeouts through 167.1 innings.
