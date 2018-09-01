Mets' Zack Wheeler: Continues tear despite loss
Wheeler (9-7) took the loss against the Giants on Friday, giving up one earned run on four hits over seven innings, striking out and walking none in the Mets' eventual 7-0 loss.
He was dealt his first loss in eight starts in this contest, but it was hardly his fault as Wheeler logged yet another brilliant outing in the losing effort against San Francisco. He's been on an absurd tear recently, giving him a 3.37 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 159 strikeouts - all numbers that have allowed him to provide unexpectedly solid fantasy value in 2018 a season after he posted an uninspiring 5.21 ERA in 17 starts.
