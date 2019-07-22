Mets' Zack Wheeler: Could return Friday

Wheeler (shoulder) is tentatively scheduled to return from the injured list Friday against the Pirates, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Wheeler is dealing with some ill-timed shoulder fatigue right as the Mets were expected to be shopping him ahead of the trade deadline. His exact return date remains uncertain, but he appears to be on the right track after a successful bullpen session Sunday.

