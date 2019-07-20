Mets' Zack Wheeler: Could return within one week

Manager Mickey Callaway hasn't ruled out Wheeler (shoulder) returning to the mound within the next week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Wheeler managed to throw 13 pitches from the slope of the mound Friday, per Puma, though he still hasn't attempted to toss a side session. The Mets are optimistic about the left-hander's chances of returning in the near future, however, as they'd like to give Wheeler an opportunity to prove his health to teams around the league prior to the trade deadline.