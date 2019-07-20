Mets' Zack Wheeler: Could return within one week
Manager Mickey Callaway hasn't ruled out Wheeler (shoulder) returning to the mound within the next week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Wheeler managed to throw 13 pitches from the slope of the mound Friday, per Puma, though he still hasn't attempted to toss a side session. The Mets are optimistic about the left-hander's chances of returning in the near future, however, as they'd like to give Wheeler an opportunity to prove his health to teams around the league prior to the trade deadline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal