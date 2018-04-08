Mets' Zack Wheeler: Could start for big club Wednesday
Wheeler is being considered to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
While Seth Lugo is also seen as a potential option to start Wednesday's game, the Mets may opt to use Wheeler as their starter depending on Lugo's availability. Wheeler has pitched one game (five innings) at Triple-A Las Vegas this season, over which he allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters.
