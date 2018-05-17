Mets' Zack Wheeler: Crushed by Jays on Wednesday

Wheeler (2-3) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over four-plus innings while striking out seven.

He continues to rack up Ks -- it's the fourth time in seven starts Wheeler has struck out at least seven batters -- but otherwise this was another ugly outing for the right-hander, as the Jays took him deep twice to push his HR/9 to 1.4 through 38 innings. Wheeler's inconsistency has left him with a 5.92 ERA on the year, making him a risky fantasy play even with a favorable matchup coming up Monday at home against the Marlins.