Mets' Zack Wheeler: Crushed by Jays on Wednesday
Wheeler (2-3) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over four-plus innings while striking out seven.
He continues to rack up Ks -- it's the fourth time in seven starts Wheeler has struck out at least seven batters -- but otherwise this was another ugly outing for the right-hander, as the Jays took him deep twice to push his HR/9 to 1.4 through 38 innings. Wheeler's inconsistency has left him with a 5.92 ERA on the year, making him a risky fantasy play even with a favorable matchup coming up Monday at home against the Marlins.
More News
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...