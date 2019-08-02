Mets' Zack Wheeler: Dominates White Sox

Wheeler (8-6) picked up the win against the White Sox on Thursday, scattering four hits over seven shutout innings, striking out seven with no walks as the Mets won 4-0.

Wheeler was brilliant in his second start since returning from the injured list with a shoulder injury, blanking the White Sox and nailing down his eighth win of the season. The 29-year-old now sports a 4.45 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and a 144:34 K:BB over 131.1 innings ahead of his next start, which will pit him against the Marlins in a Tuesday home matchup.