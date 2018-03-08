Mets' Zack Wheeler: Dominates Yankees in Wednesday's start

Wheeler tossed three scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four without walking a batter, in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 27-year-old headed into the spring seemingly ticketed for the bullpen, but he looked like an ace Wednesday, as he was spotting his 96 mph fastball and curveball exactly where he wanted them. Perhaps more important than Wheeler's 8:0 K:BB through his first five spring innings is the fact that Steven Matz has struggled out of the gate, opening the door for Wheeler to seize a rotation assignment. There's still time before Opening Day for Matz to regain the edge in the battle for the fifth starter spot, but at the moment it looks like Wheeler's job to lose.