Mets' Zack Wheeler: Done for year
Wheeler (arm) had his throwing program cut short Thursday and is officially being shut down for the rest of the season, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.
With little left to play for in 2017, the Mets decided there was no reason to try and rush Wheeler back into action this year, especially considering the 86.1 innings he pitched this season were his first in the big leagues since 2014. Expect the right-hander to be recovered from the stress reaction in his upper arm in time for spring training, but an innings cap in 2018 remains a possibility as the team tries to keep Wheeler healthy.
