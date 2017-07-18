Mets' Zack Wheeler: Drops to 3-7 with loss
Wheeler (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five batters through 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Wheeler has pitched fairly well since returning from the disabled list, with six earned runs allowed over 15 innings through three starts. A few poor outings have his season-long 4.98 ERA and 1.55 WHIP out of whack with his talent, and Wheeler has the upside to be a serviceable fantasy asset moving forward. It's probably still wise to be a little selective with his matchups, though. Wheeler lines up to face Oakland at Citi Field in his next start.
