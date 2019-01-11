Mets' Zack Wheeler: Earns big raise

Wheeler and the Mets avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.975 contract Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Wheeler will earn a raise of over $4 million after making $1.9 million last season. The new salary is well-deserved after the 28-year-old recorded a career-best 3.31 ERA in 29 starts in his first full season back from a lengthy injury absence.