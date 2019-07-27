Mets' Zack Wheeler: Earns victory in return

Wheeler (7-6) allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts across 5.1 innings while earning a victory against the Pirates on Friday.

Activated Friday morning from the IL, Wheeler showcased great control for not pitching in the bigs since July 7. He also continued to average more than a strikeout per inning, which he's done in each of his last four starts. Wheeler moved back above .500 with the win and owns a 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 124.1 innings this season. He will pitch next at the White Sox on Thursday.