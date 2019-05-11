Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans 11 in third win
Wheeler (3-2) picked up the win after surrendering two runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 11 over seven innings Friday against the Marlins.
Wheeler got plenty of run support from the start, as the Mets struck for eight runs in the first inning. The 28-year-old allowed both of his runs in the third on four hits, but he managed to settle down and finish off his outing with four scoreless innings. Wheeler has posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 58:19 K:BB across 49.2 frames in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...