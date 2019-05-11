Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans 11 in third win

Wheeler (3-2) picked up the win after surrendering two runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 11 over seven innings Friday against the Marlins.

Wheeler got plenty of run support from the start, as the Mets struck for eight runs in the first inning. The 28-year-old allowed both of his runs in the third on four hits, but he managed to settle down and finish off his outing with four scoreless innings. Wheeler has posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 58:19 K:BB across 49.2 frames in 2019.