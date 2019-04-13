Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans eight in win

Wheeler (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 6-2 victory over Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out eight.

After a less than stellar start to the season that saw the right-hander manage a 9:8 K:BB through his first 9.2 innings, Wheeler found his stride in this one. He fired 69 of 111 pitches for strikes en route to his first quality start. His 7.47 ERA is still sky high, but he'll look to whittle it down further Wednesday in Philadelphia.