Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans nine in Arizona

Wheeler (5-3) picked up the win in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on seven hits over seven innings while striking out nine.

The right-hander was on cruise control until the sixth inning, when he got taken deep twice, but Wheeler pushed through and helped give a weary Mets bullpen a breather. He's become the staff's bulldog, working at least seven innings in seven of his last nine starts and posting a 3.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 70:13 K:BB in 61.1 frames over that stretch. He should be in line for another strong outing Wednesday, at home against the Giants.