Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans seven in bounce-back effort

Wheeler allowed one run on four hits and three walks across six innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Reds. He struck out seven.

It was a nice bounce-back effort from Wheeler, who was tagged for eight runs on 10 hits -- including a pair of homers -- across six innings in his previous outing. He still owns an unsightly 5.03 ERA through 34 innings this season, but if you exclude last week's implosion, the 27-year-old owns a much more respectable 3.54 ERA and 28:11 K:BB across his other five starts (28 innings). He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which should come at home against the Blue Jays.

