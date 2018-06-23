Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans seven in Friday's loss

Wheeler (2-6) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out seven as the Mets fell 5-2 to the Dodgers.

The right-hander threw 71 of 114 pitches for strikes and generated a solid 15 swinging strikes, but one mistake to Cody Bellinger in the sixth inning resulted in a grand slam that the Mets' anemic offense couldn't match. Wheeler will take a 4.85 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Pirates.