Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans seven in rare home victory
Wheeler (3-6) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over 7.2 innings while striking out seven in a 7-4 victory over the Nationals.
The right-hander held the Nats off the scoreboard until the sixth inning, but most of the damage off Wheeler came as he faded in the eighth, not a surprising outcome after he threw 113 pitches (81 strikes) -- just one pitch off his season high. The win was his first since April 29, and his first at Citi Field in over a year. Wheeler will carry a 4.44 ERA into the All-Star break.
