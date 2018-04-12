Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fans seven in strong 2018 debut
Wheeler (1-0) picked up the win against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven.
The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Miguel Rojas in the first inning but settled down after that, throwing 56 of 83 pitches for strikes and retiring the final 16 batters he faced. Wheeler isn't guaranteed another turn in the Mets' rotation, as Jason Vargas (hand) is set to throw 85 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, but if he does make another start it would come Tuesday at home against the Nats.
