Mets' Zack Wheeler: Fires four scoreless innings
Wheeler allowed one hit and zero walks while recording three strikeouts across four scoreless innings during Saturday's spring win over the Red Sox.
Wheeler allowed five runs (three earned) over 2.2 innings during his first two spring appearances, but was significantly sharper Saturday. The 28-year-old identified a mechanical issue after reviewing video of his Grapefruit League debut and appears to have addressed the flaws over the last couple of starts.
