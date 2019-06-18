Mets' Zack Wheeler: Gets shelled again

Wheeler (5-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings while taking a loss against the Braves on Monday.

The Braves offense has hammered just about everything in its path lately, and that didn't change with Wheeler on the mound. Atlanta is averaging 10.7 runs per game over its last eight games. To be fair, though, the Yankees also crushed Wheeler to the tune of 10 hits and five earned runs (nine total) in his last start. Wheeler has given up nine runs in his last 10.2 frames (7.59). He is 5-5 with a 4.94 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 94.2 innings this season. Wheeler will make his next start at the Cubs on Saturday.