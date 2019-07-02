Mets' Zack Wheeler: Getting two-start week

Wheeler, who will start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, is slated to receive his second turn of the week Sunday against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Due to off days Monday and Thursday this week, the Mets have elected to shorten their rotation to four men, with Steven Matz temporarily moving to the bullpen as a result. Manager Mickey Callaway's choice to steer away from Matz should translate to a heavier innings load this week for Wheeler, who now has two chances to capture wins, albeit with a pair of tough matchups.