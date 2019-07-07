Mets' Zack Wheeler: Gives up six runs in loss

Wheeler (6-6) gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven through five innings to take the loss against the Phillies on Sunday.

Wheeler ran into trouble from the start as he allowed hits to five of the first six hitters he faced and gave up four runs in the first inning. He was able to recover and pitch four scoreless frames before being chased from the game in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old could be a trade candidate for the selling Mets, but this performance did not improve his value. Wheeler has a 6-6 record with a 4.69 ERA through 19 starts heading into the All-Star break.