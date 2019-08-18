Mets' Zack Wheeler: Goes five innings

Wheeler gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two through five innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday.

Wheeler was spotted an early three-run lead and didn't allow a hit through the first three innings, but he allowed four runs in his final two innings of work. Wheeler's struggles on the road continued, as he has a 4.52 ERA in 73 innings away from Citi Field. The 29-year-old has a 4.40 ERA with 153 strikeouts through 24 starts this season. Wheeler will make his next start Saturday against the Braves at Citi Field.