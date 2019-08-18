Mets' Zack Wheeler: Goes five innings
Wheeler gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two through five innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday.
Wheeler was spotted an early three-run lead and didn't allow a hit through the first three innings, but he allowed four runs in his final two innings of work. Wheeler's struggles on the road continued, as he has a 4.52 ERA in 73 innings away from Citi Field. The 29-year-old has a 4.40 ERA with 153 strikeouts through 24 starts this season. Wheeler will make his next start Saturday against the Braves at Citi Field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...