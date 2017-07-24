Mets' Zack Wheeler: Hits DL on Monday

Wheeler was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a stress reaction in his right arm.

This is the first news of any injury ailing the right-hander, although it may help explain his recent struggles on the mound. It's unclear how long he'll need to be sidelined in order to be back to his old self, but more information should come forth as he resumes activity again. Tyler Pill will emerge from the minors to replace him on the active roster.