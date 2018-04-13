Mets' Zack Wheeler: In line for another start

The Mets are listing Wheeler as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.

Though Jason Vargas (hand) tossed 85 pitches in a simulated game Thursday and looks to be closing in on a return from the 10-day disabled list, he won't claim a rotation spot just yet after Wheeler submitted a gem in his spot start Wednesday against the Marlins. Wheeler gave up just one run while allowing two hits and a walk and striking out seven across seven frames to claim the victory and boost the Mets to an MLB-best 10-1 record. The Mets will give Wheeler an opportunity to build on the performance, but he'll face a far tougher test Tuesday against a Washington offense that owns a .728 team OPS entering play Friday, a mark 131 points higher than the Marlins'.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories