Mets' Zack Wheeler: Let down by bullpen Friday
Wheeler tossed six innings Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four, but he didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs.
Wheeler put together a quality outing, but the bullpen spoiled it by surrendering the lead in the seventh inning. He sits with a 2-4 record, having accrued a 5.14 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 57 strikeouts across 56 innings. His next start figures to come Friday against the Yankees.
