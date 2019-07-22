Mets' Zack Wheeler: Likely to return against Pittsburgh
Wheeler (shoulder) could return from the injured list during New York's upcoming weekend series against the Pirates, which runs from July 26 to July 28, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
While the Mets have yet to confirm this, Wheeler tossed a bullpen session Sunday, which means he's likely closing in on a return from the shelf. More information on the right-hander's status should surface later in the week.
