Mets' Zack Wheeler: MRI results encouraging

Wheeler (shoulder) said that his MRI results were "pretty much clean," Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Wheeler was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with what the Mets termed shoulder fatigue, though he referred to the issue as an impingement. Regardless of the exact nature of the injury, both Wheeler and the Mets seem to expect his absence to be a brief one.

