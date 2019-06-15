Mets' Zack Wheeler: Next start coming Monday
Wheeler will make his next start Monday against the Braves in Atlanta rather than Sunday versus the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Wheeler was in contention for two turns this week after starting in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Yankees, but Jason Vargas -- who started the other game of the twin bill -- will instead get the two-step. Though Wheeler remains the more intriguing arm for fantasy purposes, it's hard to quibble with manager Mickey Callaway's decision to push the right-hander back given how well Vargas has pitched over his last eight outings (2.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 7.4 K/9). Wheeler, meanwhile, has allowed three or more runs in six consecutive starts and may have a difficult time curtailing that streak on the road against a tough Atlanta squad.
