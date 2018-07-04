Mets' Zack Wheeler: No decision in quality start

Wheeler gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five in 6.1 innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor in the decision.

His bullpen surrendered six runs over the final 1.2 innings, so Wheeler was denied the win. Wheeler has a 2.73 ERA and 27 strikeouts over his last 26.1 innings (four starts). His next outing should come Sunday against the Rays.