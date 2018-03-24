Mets' Zack Wheeler: Optioned to Triple-A
Wheeler was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com reports.
Wheeler failed to impress the organization over the past couple weeks of spring training and will head back down to Triple-A to open up the 2018 campaign. With Jason Vargas (hand) expected to open the season on the disabled list, it seems likely that Seth Lugo will serve as the back-end starter in the Mets' rotation. During 17 outings in the majors last year, Wheeler logged a 5.21 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 81:40 K:BB. Expect to see him back with the big-league club in the near future if he's able to work through his problems in Las Vegas.
