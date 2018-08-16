Mets' Zack Wheeler: Picks up sixth straight win

Wheeler (8-6) picked up the win Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing one run on five hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.

The Mets exploded for 14 runs through the first six innings, allowing Wheeler to cruise to his sixth straight victory. Over that six-start stretch, the 28-year-old owns a shiny 2.04 ERA and 37:8 K:BB across 39.2 innings. Next up is a home start against the Giants.