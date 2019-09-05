Mets' Zack Wheeler: Picks up win against Nats

Wheeler (10-7) allowed one run on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has been inconsistent at times this season, but he's yielded just one run in each of his last two outings. It might not last, though, as Wheeler has been a bit fortunate, only allowing two runs in his last 11 innings despite 19 base runners. Owners will take it for now, though, as Wheeler has improved his overall numbers -- 4.33 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 166.1 innings this season. He will face the the Diamondbacks at home in his next outing Tuesday.