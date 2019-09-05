Mets' Zack Wheeler: Picks up win against Nats
Wheeler (10-7) allowed one run on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old has been inconsistent at times this season, but he's yielded just one run in each of his last two outings. It might not last, though, as Wheeler has been a bit fortunate, only allowing two runs in his last 11 innings despite 19 base runners. Owners will take it for now, though, as Wheeler has improved his overall numbers -- 4.33 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 166.1 innings this season. He will face the the Diamondbacks at home in his next outing Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start