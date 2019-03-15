Mets' Zack Wheeler: Posts another strong outing

Wheeler allowed two hits and struck out four in 5.1 scoreless innings Thursday against St. Louis.

Wheeler has looked sharp over his last two starts, as he's failed to surrender a run in 9.1 frames. The 28-year-old right-hander will carry a 2.25 ERA with eight punchouts over 12 innings into his next spring outing.

