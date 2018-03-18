Mets' Zack Wheeler: Preparing for Thursday's start

Wheeler is schedule to throw a simulated game Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Wheeler will throw a one-inning simulated game Monday, then is scheduled to start Thursday's Grapefruit League game in place of Jason Vargas. Vargas, who was recently diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his non-pitching hand, could miss time if he opts to undergo surgery to repair the ailment. Prior to Vargas' injury, Wheeler had been on track to begin the season in the Mets' bullpen. However, the 27-year-old righty may open the year as the club's fifth starter if Vargas ends up missing time. So far this spring, Wheeler has allowed six runs on 15 hits and two walks over four games (eight innings).