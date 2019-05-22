Mets' Zack Wheeler: Provides quality start

Wheeler allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out six across seven innings Tuesday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler was burned by the longball in an otherwise strong outing, as he was taken deep twice to account for all three of his earned runs. More positively, he issued only two free passes and was able to work deep into the game yet again. Despite a subpar 4.74 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, Wheeler has completed at least six innings in nine straight starts. That has helped rack up an impressive 70 strikeouts across 62.2 frames this season. He'll look to provide another quality outing Sunday against Detroit.